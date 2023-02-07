Paolino Properties to buy RDW Group building in Providence

PROVIDENCE – Paolino Properties LP is purchasing RDW Group’s Providence building for $3.1 million.

The 26,000-square-foot property, located at 125 Holden St. on Smith Hill, is home to the offices of the Providence-based marketing agency, which has owned the building since 1999.

“Post-COVID we migrated, like many companies, to a hybrid work environment in which our team works remotely and in-office, no longer necessitating the 26,000-square-feet space we have at that location,” said Phil Loscoe Jr., managing partner at RDW Group.

The sale is expected to be finalized over the next month, said Loscoe. Joseph R. Paolino Jr., managing partner of Paolino Properties, said his company is already working with a potential tenant, but did not offer additional details on the future use of the building.

- Advertisement -

Loscoe said RDW Group will continue operations in Rhode Island, and likely in Providence, but a new location is yet to be announced. In business since 1986, RDW Group employs 35 people in Providence and more than 60 employees between Boston and Providence.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.