Papitto Opportunity Connection opens annual $1M Transform R.I. Scholarship portal

PROVIDENCE – The Papitto Opportunity Connection has opened the application portal for this year’s $1 million Transform Rhode Island Scholarship program.

The program, entering its fourth year, has awarded both scholarship money and funds to bring students’ ideas to improve the community to life. For example, three years ago Woonsocket teenager Mariam Kaba received the $1 million investment and, partnering with Leadership Rhode Island, she created a food pantry and refrigerator access in the city’s Harbour Youth Center.

Once again, Papitto will invest $1 million to make a student’s winning idea become reality, along with a $25,000 scholarship. Students must answer one question about what they would do to improve lives in the state if they had $1 million. Nine other finalists will be awarded scholarships worth between $5,000 and $15,000, the organization said.

Applications are being accepted through the Papitto Opportunity Connection’s website through March 31.

