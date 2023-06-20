Pariseault Builders and n|e|m|d Expanding Ocean State Veterinary Specialists Building in East Greenwich

(East Greenwich, Rhode Island) An increase in pet ownership has been keeping Ocean State Veterinary Specialists very busy. So much so that they have enlisted the team of Pariseault Builders and n|e|m|d architects to expand their veterinary hospital in East Greenwich, RI.

Opening in 2001 with just 12 doctors and specialists, they have steadily grown over the years to now having over 200 personnel and a state-of-the-art facility that provides sophisticated treatment and procedures to our four-legged friends. The building has needed to grow with the demand and OSVS has already executed two facility expansions to accommodate the needs of the community. Back in 2001, the husband and wife team began with just over 16,800 square feet of space for main services. After a 7,900 sf specialty center addition in 2015 and another 638 sf surgical addition in 2018, they have grown into the premier animal hospital in the region offering internal medicine, surgery, radiology, critical care, neurology, cardiology, oncology, ophthalmology, avian/exotics and clinical pathology.

Still, even with almost 26,000 sf, there was opportunity to offer more to their patients. n|e|m|d architects was engaged to produce the design for yet another expansion. This time, another 9,000 sf will be added to the hospital to absorb the broad referral base of over 100 hospitals stretching from eastern Connecticut to southern Massachusetts. Pariseault Builders was brought on board to collaborate with n|e|m|d and provide preconstruction budgeting and scheduling efforts to guide the project toward the most cost-effective final design. Both the architect and construction manager having immense amounts of hospital project experience helped streamline the process and get the project on the right path before Pariseault put a shovel in the ground.

“Some patients have 2 legs and others have 4,” said Pariseault Builders President, Brian Casey. “Even though it’s an animal hospital, don’t be fooled, this is a state-of-the-art facility that offers just about everything the major human hospitals offer.” The new facility is set to open in 2024 and will be equipped with top-of-the-line digital radiography, ultrasound, CT scan, MRI, fluoroscopy, laparoscopy, endoscopy, mechanical ventilation, and extensive monitoring equipment including telemetric EKG. The expansion will also include a new 3,500sf intensive care unit where pets whose conditions require close observation and care are placed until they have stabilized and will be able to safely recover without being under constant observation.

- Advertisement -

https://www.pariseault.com/