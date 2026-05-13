Partnership inked between Senesco Marine and Havoc to boost autonomous vehicle manufacturing

NORTH KINGSTOWN – U.S leaders from Senesco Marine LLC and Havoc on May 6 announced a new partnership aimed at enhancing the manufacturing of autonomous uncrewed surface vehicles in Rhode Island.

This initiative is being supported by federal investments, including grants from the U.S. Maritime Administration.

Havoc CEO Paul Lwin and Senesco Marine President Ted Williams, both military veterans and graduates of the U.S. Naval Academy, joined U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., a ranking member on the Senate Armed Services Committee, to announce the venture.

Senesco plans to integrate Havoc’s collaborative autonomy software into its manufactured vessels to create scalable, mission-ready platforms for defense and commercial use while positioning Havoc within the broader U.S. defense and ocean-technology supply chain.

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“The future is autonomy and AI, and we’re seeing it,” Reed said. “We’re seeing it in Ukraine; we’re seeing it across the globe.”

The partnership is “an important step for American shipbuilding,” according to a LinkedIn post from Havoc.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.