Partridge Snow & Hahn launches AI task force

PROVIDENCE – Partridge Snow & Hahn LLP has launched an artificial intelligence task force to help businesses address legal, regulatory and operational issues tied to the growing use of AI technologies, the Providence-based law firm announced July 30.

The multidisciplinary team includes attorneys from the firm’s employment, corporate, litigation and intellectual property practices and is led by partners Alicia J. Samolis and Brian J. Reilly.

Samolis, chair of the firm’s Employment & Labor Practice Group, advises businesses on workplace compliance, employment litigation and emerging issues, including employee use of artificial intelligence tools, the firm said.

Reilly focuses on corporate transactions, mergers and acquisitions, real estate matters and general outside counsel services for businesses.

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The task force will advise clients on issues, including AI governance, employee use of AI tools, data privacy, contractual protections, intellectual property risks, regulatory developments, litigation concerns and internal AI policies.

“As organizations increasingly incorporate AI into their operations, they face a growing range of legal, business, and compliance considerations,” Samolis and Reilly said in a joint statement.

The firm said the launch reflects increasing demand from businesses seeking guidance as artificial intelligence becomes more integrated into daily operations.

Partridge Snow & Hahn is a business law and litigation firm with offices in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.