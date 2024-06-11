Patrice Milos tapped as R.I. Life Science Hub interim president

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Patrice Milos will serve as interim president of the Rhode Island Life Science Hub beginning July 1, the hub’s board announced Tuesday.

Milos said. "We are ready to make significant strides in the life sciences sector and position the Hub as a center of innovation and excellence."

As interim president, Milos will be in charge of the hub’s daily operations and achieving short term goals while also positioning the quasi-public agency for future growth.

Steinberg said. "Her vision, energy and experience are exactly what we need to maintain the Hub's initial momentum and continue to establish a path forward to realize its enormous potential here in Rhode Island."

Indeed, the hub, which held its first board meeting in January, has had a busy start. The hub recently announced a new Small Grant Fund to support the growth of the life science industry in Rhode Island. Also, more than 500 people attended its Inaugural Summit in May and the board issued a competitive RFP for a developer or partner to create wet lab and incubator spaces in Rhode Island.

Milos said. "Rhode Island possesses all the elements for success in the life sciences - a commitment from our state's leaders and academia, early-stage investors and industry experts with energy, vision and innovative ideas."

She noted momentum is building within Rhode Island’s life science industry as there has been progress to commercialization with two new life science buildings at Brown University and the University of Rhode Island in the works along with the RFP for lab space.

“We have a unique opportunity to bring these pieces together to create a vibrant ecosystem that supports groundbreaking advancements in the life science industry for patients and great jobs for Rhode Islanders,” Milos said.

Milos will take on the role while the hub’s search for a full-time CEO and president continues in the coming months and she will not be a candidate for the permanent position, which is subjected to advice and consent by the Senate.

Steinberg previously set a “long shot” goal of selecting a CEO by the end of May, but shifted plans to elect an interim president as the search took longer than expected. Selecting a permanent leader remains one of the board’s top priorities, he said.

Steinberg said. "We will continue to seek someone with the tools to collaborate with academia, the private sector and government to realize a vision for the Hub that maximizes the tremendous potential of Rhode Island in the life sciences."

Milos, a Cranston resident, has more than 30 years of experience in the industry, including post-doctoral work at Brown and Harvard University. She was also a founding member of RI BIO and played a key role in the 2019 RI BIO report that laid the foundation for the hub, according to a news release.

Milos co-founded Medley Genomics, a Rhode Island startup from Brown University focused on data analytics for complex diseases like cancer. She has also served as executive director of Angel Group and was CEO of Claritas Genomics, which came out of Boston Children’s Hospital. Also, while at Pfizer she worked her way up to executive director of Molecular Medicine and then the Boston Site Head for the Centers of Therapeutic Innovation.

She is also a member of the Brown University Biomedical Innovations to Impact Fund, a founding member of the RIHub Venture Mentoring Services and is a senior advisor to several biotech companies.

Milos will step down as co-chair of the RI BIO board on June 30, while continuing to serve on the board and she will take a leave from the board of the Slater Technology Fund. She will also relinquish her role as corporate secretary of the hub’s board, but remain a board member.

Steinberg said. "With Patrice in the role, we are poised to build on our strong initial progress."