Patton named new NUWC Division Newport executive officer

NEWPORT – Officially relieving Cmdr. Michael Kendel, Cmdr. Jason Patton joined the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport as executive officer on Dec. 14.

Patton has more than 20 years of service with the U.S. Navy, according to NUWC Division Newport.

Patton enlisted in the Navy from Laramie, Wyo., in 2001. After training as an engineering laboratory technician, he was selected for the Seaman to Admiral Commissioning Program. He attended the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, N.M., and received a degree in nuclear engineering before commissioning as an ensign.

According to NUWC, Patton’s sea tours included USS San Juan (SSN 751), USS Memphis (SSN 691) and USS Jimmy Carter (SSN 23). Most recently he served as the executive officer aboard USS Minnesota (SSN 783).

He attended the Army Command and General Staff College in Leavenworth, Kan., during which he completed Joint Professional Military Education Phase I and earned a master’s degree in project management from the University of Kansas.

Patton lives in Gales Ferry, Conn., with his family.

Kendel is now on an overseas assignment.

NUWC Division Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy, part of the Naval Sea Systems Command, which engineers and builds the U.S. fleet of ships and combat systems. Tracing its history back to the Naval Torpedo Station on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869, it is the oldest warfare center in the U.S.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.