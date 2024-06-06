Pawtucket Council OKs $110M bonds for school project on McCoy Stadium site

THE PAWTUCKET CITY COUNCIL on Wednesday approved issuing $110 million in bonds toward the new unified high school construction project on the site of McCoy Stadium. / COURTESY S/L/A/M COLLABORATIVE
PAWTUCKET – A significant financial step was taken by the city on Wednesday to convert the site of the Pawtucket Red Sox’s former home into a new unified high school. By a unanimous 9-0 vote, the City Council approved the city’s issuance of up to $110 million in general obligation bonds to help finance the

