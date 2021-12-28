Pawtucket Credit Union opens first Providence branch

PROVIDENCE – Pawtucket Credit Union recently opened a new branch in Providence’s Wayland Square, marking its first foray into the capital city.

The location at 457 Angell St. is the credit union’s 18th in-state branch and the first in Providence, according to CEO and President Brian Azar. The 1,500-square-foot branch, which opened on Dec. 20, offers a walk-up, 24-hour ATM, safe deposit boxes and three offices of traditional financial services, including one dedicated to financial planning, Azar said.

Asked about the credit union’s decision to enter the Providence market, Azar said in an email, “The East Side of Providence is an area that we’ve been interested in for many years. When 457 Angell Street became available, it made perfect sense to enter the market in a facility already equipped for a branch that’s located in the heart of Wayland Square.”

It will be staffed by four employees with five teller windows. The lobby is open Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.