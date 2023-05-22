Pawtucket marijuana dispensary removes billboards along I-95

PROVIDENCE – A Pawtucket marijuana dispensary has removed the three advertising billboards it had erected along Interstate 95, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Monday.

The R.I. Department of Business Regulation had ordered the signs be removed due to the state’s advertising ban on marijuana businesses.

However, Mother Earth Wellness owner Joseph Pakuris told WPRI-TV that he still believes he is legally entitled to have the billboards because Massachusetts dispensaries are allowed to advertise in both the commonwealth and Rhode Island.

Pakuris added that multiple billboards for dispensaries in Massachusetts are in full view from Mother Earth Wellness’ location at 125 Esten Ave.

“If I would have kept those billboards up, they could have suspended my license and I would have had to lay off my entire staff and potentially put us out of business,” Pakuris said. “It’s just bad business.”

The Department of Business Regulation sent a letter to Pakuris threatening to fine him $10,000 per day unless the billboards were removed.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee on May 17 finally named his three appointments to the R.I. Cannabis Control Commission, a year after signing legislation into law that included creation of the panel. The delay has stalled the crafting of the rules that will govern how cannabis products will be advertised and marketed.

The commission, whose members must still be approved by the R.I. Senate, will be tasked with regulatory oversight and licensing of adult use and medical cannabis. That will include approval of 24 new retail licenses allowable under the Rhode Island Cannabis Act.

Among the nominations are McKee’s current deputy chief of staff, Kimberly Ahern, picked to chair the commission; Cranston attorney Layi Oduyingbo; and Cranston attorney Robert Jacquard, who is a retired sergeant of the Cranston Police Department.

Mother Earth Wellness, which began recreational sales on Dec. 1, is one of seven locations that had already held a medical marijuana dispensary license that is now selling marijuana for recreational use.

The Rhode Island Current earlier this month reported that the $3.4 million in state and local tax revenue collected from retail cannabis sales in the first four months since recreational cannabis launched is 25% lower than state budget projections for fiscal year 2023.