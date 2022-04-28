Pawtucket mill buildings sell for $6.25M

PAWTUCKET– Two limited liability companies recently bought two multi-tenanted industrial mill buildings located a half-mile away from each other in Pawtucket for a combined $6.25 million, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the sellers.

The two renovated mill properties at 250 Esten Ave. and 541 Pawtucket Ave. were bought by 541 Pawtucket Avenue LLC and 250 Esten Avenue LLC, the real estate firm said.

The properties, with a combined square footage of 239,200 square feet, are nearly 100% occupied with short- and long-term tenants, Sweeney Real Estate said.

Thomas O. Sweeney, the principal of Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, said the tenants are remaining.

- Advertisement -

The new owner has no plans at present to change the way the properties are tenanted and operated, Sweeney said.

Businesses listed at 250 Esten Ave. include Accu-Tool Industrial Inc., Magic Screen Printing, Mofliks Photography, DDK Jewelry Inc., and others. Businesses listed at 541 Pawtucket Ave. include FoundationPerformance Sports Medicine, Tapped Games, Kindred Community Acupuncture, Providence Aikikai and Jordan’s Jungle Inc.

The 250 Esten Ave. property, constructed in 1900, was last owned by 250 Realty Associates LLC, according to an online city assessors’ database. The property was valued in 2021 by the city at $1.15 million, according to the database.

The 545 Pawtucket Ave. property, constructed in 1900, was last owned by 545 P Associates LLC, according to the online city assessors’ database. The property was valued in 2021 by the city at $2.13 million, according to the database.

Public records obtained by Providence Business News don’t make clear the identity of the people behind the limited liability companies that bought the mill buildings.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.