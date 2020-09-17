Pawtucket office building sells for $280K

PAWTUCKET – A commercial property at 1 Main St. was sold on Sept. 10 to AA Prime Properties LLC for $280,000, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the seller.

The property buyers were represented by Keller Williams Realty.

The building was formerly owned and occupied by Gardiner, Whiteley, Boardman Insurance, which has since combined with another agency and relocated within Pawtucket. Gardiner & Whiteley Insurance purchased the building for $320,000 in March 2003, according to Pawtucket real estate records.

AA Prime Properties LLC, newly incorporated in Pawtucket, has attorney Paul N. Laprocina Jr. as registered agent.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.