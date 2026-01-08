Pawtucket receives 6 proposals to redevelop former Apex property

Corrected at 1:27 p.m.

By
-
THE PAWTUCKET Redevelopment Agency and the city of Pawtucket have received six competitive bids to redevelop the deserted 20-acre area around the former Apex building. /PBN FILE PHOTO/ARTISTIC IMAGES

PAWTUCKET – Six competitive bids have been submitted for redevelopment of the deserted 20-acre area surrounding the iconic Apex building, The Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency and city announced on Thursday.  The area the city seeks to redevelop includes the former Apex property, former Apex Tire, two vacant lots and the remaining parcels up to the riverfront,

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Facing the Holidays with a Cancer Diagnosis

The holidays are often painted as a time of joy, tradition, and togetherness. But for…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display