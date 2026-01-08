Pawtucket receives 6 proposals to redevelop former Apex property

Join the conversation with business leaders, educators, and employers shaping the future of work.

Start your New Year prepared for what lies ahead. Registration is Open!

This event typically sells out. Get your ticket today!

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PAWTUCKET – Six competitive bids have been submitted for redevelopment of the deserted 20-acre area surrounding the iconic Apex building, The Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency and city announced on Thursday. The area the city seeks to redevelop includes the former Apex property, former Apex Tire, two vacant lots and the remaining parcels up to the riverfront,

PAWTUCKET – Six competitive bids have been

submitted for redevelopment of the

deserted 20-acre area surrounding the iconic Apex building, The Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency and city announced on Thursday.

The area the city seeks to redevelop includes the former Apex property, former Apex Tire, two vacant lots and the remaining parcels up to the riverfront, including the former Manning Heffern Funeral Home. A Request for Proposals was issued in June.

“The level of interest we’ve received is exciting and highlights the tremendous potential of this site and reinforces that Pawtucket is the place to be,” said Mayor Donald R. Grebien. “The PRA now begins the review process, which is crucial to ensuring that the chosen project provides lasting benefits for the residents, businesses, and neighborhoods of Pawtucket. The Downtown Gateway project is a vital step in the ongoing revitalization of our city and a milestone as we work to build a better Pawtucket for future generations.”

Details of who the bidders are and what they are proposing to build were not disclosed.

The six committee members are:

Mark McLaughlin

Tim O’Reilly

Jason Pezzullo

Chris Crawley

Gaeton Kashala

Agueda Del Burgo

According to the original Request for Proposal’s t

he project must include the following: a recreational component, including play structures and splash pads; provide riverfront access to the Seekonk and Blackstone rivers with a greenway along the river and pedestrian connections to the Tidewater redevelopment; encourage pedestrian and bicycle links to other “connection points” in the city; and create or preserve jobs with employment opportunities and economic development in the areas surrounding the project.

Several years ago, city leaders hoped the Apex department store would become the new

ballpark

for the Pawtucket Red Sox, until the team decided to relocate to Worcester, Mass.

The area was also slated to host the sports center, hotel and conference center of the Tidewater Landing Project. The Apex building was cut from the project when development plans were downsized in 2020.

Then in December 2021, the Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency

acquired

the iconic Apex building along with surrounding properties for $17.7 million.

In a statement to Providence Business News, Jason Pezzullo, executive director of The Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency, declined to comment on the selection process beyond what is already outlined in the RFP. The process is not open to the public. “The PRA will ultimately make its decision and negotiate with one or multiple bidders, but that will be conducted in executive session," Pezzullo said.In November 2024, Pawtucket extended an offer to Hasbro to build a new headquarters on the site. However, the toy company announced last September it is leaving the state and establishing its new headquarters in Boston's Seaport District. (UPDATE: Corrects members of deciding panel named, not the actual bidders.)