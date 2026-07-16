Pawtucket records highest-priced home sale at $1.31M

PAWTUCKET – A single-family home at 144 Marbury Ave. sold for a record $1.31 million, the highest-priced home sale in Pawtucket’s history, according to Compass Inc., citing the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

Built in 1924, the Colonial-style residence contains 3,439 square feet of living space with four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. The home sits on a 0.32-acre double lot in the Oak Hill neighborhood, adjacent to Providence’s East Side.

The first floor includes a foyer, living room, den, formal dining room and remodeled eat-in kitchen. The living room and den each feature fireplaces, while a screened porch extends from the dining room to provide additional outdoor living space overlooking the landscaped backyard, the real estate firm said.

According to Compass, the home comes with a finished basement, which provides additional living space suitable for recreation or a media room, along with direct access to the attached two-car garage. The property also includes central air conditioning on the second floor, ductless cooling on the first floor, Pella windows and mature landscaping, the real estate firm said.

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Located near the Providence line, the home is within walking distance of Lippitt Park, the Hope Street Farmers Market, neighborhood shops and restaurants, Compass said. The property also offers convenient access to Interstate 95 and commuter rail service to Boston.

According to the Pawtucket property assessor’s database, the home was most recently appraised at $783,700, including $411,500 for the building and $372,200 for the land.

Kira Greene, of Compass Providence, represented the seller in the transaction. Rebecca Mayer, also of Compass Providence, represented the buyer.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the transaction, the property was sold by Rochelle Katsh and purchased by Cary Twichell and David Parr, of Warwick.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.