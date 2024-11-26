Paxson says state could do more to link business community with college grads

By
-
BROWN UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT Christina H. Paxson speaks Monday during the annual meeting of the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce held at the R.I. Convention Center. / PBN PHOTO/CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

PROVIDENCE – Brown University President Christina H. Paxson thinks state officials can do more to foster connections between the business sector and the graduates of higher education institutions that they rely upon. “We need to get these pipelines going,” she said. “We just need better coordination between the business community and higher education.”  The university’s

