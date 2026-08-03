Paxson to step down as Brown University president at end of 2026-27 academic year

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CHRISTINA H. PAXSON will step down as Brown University president at the end of the 2026-27 academic year.  /PBN FILE PHOTO / MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – Christina H. Paxson will step down as Brown University president at the end of the 2026-27 academic year after 15 years leading the Ivy League school.  Brown University Chancellor Brian T. Moynihan and Paxson made the announcement Monday through a pair of letters to the campus community.  The Corporation of Brown University will launch a

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