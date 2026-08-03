Paxson to step down as Brown University president at end of 2026-27 academic year

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PROVIDENCE – Christina H. Paxson will step down as Brown University president at the end of the 2026-27 academic year after 15 years leading the Ivy League school. Brown University Chancellor Brian T. Moynihan and Paxson made the announcement Monday through a pair of letters to the campus community. The Corporation of Brown University will launch a

PROVIDENCE –

Christina H. Paxson will step down as Brown University president at the end of the

2026-27 academic year after 15 years leading the Ivy League school.

Brown University Chancellor Brian T. Moynihan and Paxson made the announcement Monday through a pair of letters to the campus community.

The Corporation of Brown University will launch a national search for the school’s next president, Moynihan said in his letter.

“We are committed to involving members of the Brown community to help us find the best person for Brown’s next chapter, while at the same time we work with President Paxson to establish priorities for her final academic year,” Moynihan wrote.

In 2025, the corporation announced that it unanimously approved a two-year contract extension for Paxson through June 30, 2028. Paxson’s previous contract, which was approved by Brown in 2023 gave her an additional year from the original three-year extension she signed back in 2020, would have expired on June 30, 2026.

Paxson, who became Brown’s 19th president in July 2012, wrote that the university has achieved the goals the community established together early in her presidency through the Building on Distinction strategic plan and the time is right to find a new leader.

“Fifteen years is a significant tenure for any president, and in that time, this amazing community of faculty, staff, students, alumni, parents and friends showed up in so many ways to achieve the bold aspirations in the strategic plan we developed together near the beginning of my presidency,” Paxson wrote. “Brown is wonderfully poised to begin its next chapter, and a transition in leadership now will ensure the vision for the next phase is set by Brown’s next leader and stewarded by them from the beginning.”

Paxson also wrote that she fulfilled the goals of her term extension, which was approved shortly after reports in April 2025 that the federal government had frozen Brown’s research funding.

“In May of 2025, I agreed to extend my service as president past the previous June 2026 end date of my term so that I could help Brown navigate a federal funding freeze that imperiled our mission of research and education,” Paxson said. “I am proud that we came to an agreement with the federal government that restored our funding while staying true to Brown’s values.”

That funding issue was overshadowed on Dec. 13 by a campus mass shooting that killed two Brown University students and injured nine others.

Neves Valente, a Portuguese national who briefly attended Brown in 2000, planned the attack in isolation. He fled the scene on foot, launching a five-day manhunt that spanned local, state and federal law enforcement. Valente, who also shot and killed a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor two days after the Brown shooting, was found dead in a storage locker in Salem, New Hampshire.

In April, the injured students filed a lawsuit in R.I. Superior Court the school for inadequate security and failing to act on warnings of suspicious activity by the shooter. They are each seeking damages in excess of $10,000 apiece for the physical and mental harm caused by what they allege was negligence on the university’s part.

Moynihan’s letter included a list of Paxson’s accomplishments spanning academics, access and affordability, improving the physical campus and the Brown experience, and economic development and local partnerships in Providence and Rhode Island.

“Paxson has been an inspiring, visionary, purpose-driven and amazingly steadfast and stalwart leader for Brown, and of course I asked her if she would stay longer,” Moynihan said. “It is her strong belief - and the corporation and I agreed - that it is the right time to find a new president who will lead this multiyear effort for Brown and be in place to implement their vision for the next generation.”