Payday lender opponents renew legislative effort

By
-
AT IT AGAIN: State Rep. Karen Alzate, D-Pawtucket, says the first bill she filed this legislative session was one that would restrict payday lenders, a measure that some legislators have been trying to get passed for more than a decade.  PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
AT IT AGAIN: State Rep. Karen Alzate, D-Pawtucket, says the first bill she filed this legislative session was one that would restrict payday lenders, a measure that some legislators have been trying to get passed for more than a decade.  PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO

Advocates for payday lending reform celebrated last year when the House voted overwhelmingly for a bill they believed would finally curtail so-called “payday lenders,” an issue that has been an annual crusade on Smith Hill for more than 15 years. But the 70-2 vote was only half the battle. And the 2024 legislative session ended

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Rhode Island business boosts efficiency and sustainability with Rhode Island Energy

Hexagon, a global technology and software company, develops products that combine sensor, software and autonomous…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display