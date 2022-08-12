PBN announces 29 honorees for 2022 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies program

PROVIDENCE – Twenty-nine local companies and organizations are among both the highest earners and the most innovative as part of Providence Business News’ 2022 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies awards program.
The 20 Fastest Growing companies to be recognized this year had the highest percentage growth in revenue of all applicants from 2019 to 2021.
The companies were named in four separate revenue categories – $250,000 to $5 million; $5 million to $25 million; $25 million to $75 million; and $75 million and above.
The finalists, listed alphabetically, are:
$250,000 to $5 million
- Integrated Media Group
- IT Support RI
- Lathrop Insurance Agency Inc.
- Lezaola Thompson Insurance
- O’Neill Consulting
$5 million to $25 million
- Adcare Rhode Island
- Available Staffing Network LLC
- Brave River Solutions Inc.
- Catalano Construction Inc.
- Pranzi Catering and Events Inc.
$25 million to $75 million
- Acertitude Inc.
- Greenwood Credit Union
- J2 Construct Inc.
- John Matouk & Co.
- Purvis Systems Inc.
$75 million and above
- BayCoast Bank
- Blount Fine Foods Corp.
- Charcuterie Artisans
- Lafrance Hospitality
- SEACORP LLC
The 2022 Innovation winners were chosen by a panel of judges for devising and producing innovative ideas and products.
The winners, listed alphabetically by category, are:
- Architecture, Construction & Engineering: Gilbane Building Co.
- Energy & The Environment: E2SOL LLC
- Food, Beverage & Agriculture: Blount Fine Foods Corp.
- Health & Wellness: First Circle Inc. (Chewsi RI)
- Innovative Collaboration: Rhode Island CEO Council
- Manufacturing: US Extruders Inc.
- Nonprofits: DESIGNxRI
- Technology: FlorLink Inc., Flux Marine Ltd. and NVTS Night Vision Technology Solutions Inc.
Each of the honorees will be recognized in a ceremony on Sept. 29 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Graduate Providence in Providence. The event will also unveil the rankings in the Fastest Growing Private Companies category. A special section featuring profiles of all the honorees will be published as part of the Sept. 30-Oct. 13 print edition of PBN.
CBIZ & MHM is the presenting sponsor for the 2022 PBN Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies awards program. Cox Communications Inc. and Gallo|Thomas Insurance are the partner sponsors.
Tickets for the Sept. 29 ceremony cost $130, which includes a cocktail reception with an open bar, a three-course dinner and the ceremony itself. Tickets can be purchased by visiting PBN.com.
