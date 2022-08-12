PBN announces 29 honorees for 2022 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies program

PROVIDENCE – Twenty-nine local companies and organizations are among both the highest earners and the most innovative as part of Providence Business News’ 2022 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies awards program.

The 20 Fastest Growing companies to be recognized this year had the highest percentage growth in revenue of all applicants from 2019 to 2021.

The companies were named in four separate revenue categories – $250,000 to $5 million; $5 million to $25 million; $25 million to $75 million; and $75 million and above.

- Advertisement -

The finalists, listed alphabetically, are:

$250,000 to $5 million

Integrated Media Group

IT Support RI

Lathrop Insurance Agency Inc.

Lezaola Thompson Insurance

O’Neill Consulting

$5 million to $25 million

Adcare Rhode Island

Available Staffing Network LLC

Brave River Solutions Inc.

Catalano Construction Inc.

Pranzi Catering and Events Inc.

$25 million to $75 million

Acertitude Inc.

Greenwood Credit Union

J2 Construct Inc.

John Matouk & Co.

Purvis Systems Inc.

$75 million and above

BayCoast Bank

Blount Fine Foods Corp.

Charcuterie Artisans

Lafrance Hospitality

SEACORP LLC

The 2022 Innovation winners were chosen by a panel of judges for devising and producing innovative ideas and products.

The winners, listed alphabetically by category, are:

Architecture, Construction & Engineering: Gilbane Building Co.

Gilbane Building Co. Energy & The Environment: E2SOL LLC

E2SOL LLC Food, Beverage & Agriculture: Blount Fine Foods Corp.

Blount Fine Foods Corp. Health & Wellness: First Circle Inc. (Chewsi RI)

First Circle Inc. (Chewsi RI) Innovative Collaboration: Rhode Island CEO Council

Rhode Island CEO Council Manufacturing: US Extruders Inc.

US Extruders Inc. Nonprofits: DESIGNxRI

DESIGNxRI Technology: FlorLink Inc., Flux Marine Ltd. and NVTS Night Vision Technology Solutions Inc.

Each of the honorees will be recognized in a ceremony on Sept. 29 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Graduate Providence in Providence. The event will also unveil the rankings in the Fastest Growing Private Companies category. A special section featuring profiles of all the honorees will be published as part of the Sept. 30-Oct. 13 print edition of PBN.

CBIZ & MHM is the presenting sponsor for the 2022 PBN Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies awards program. Cox Communications Inc. and Gallo|Thomas Insurance are the partner sponsors.

Tickets for the Sept. 29 ceremony cost $130, which includes a cocktail reception with an open bar, a three-course dinner and the ceremony itself. Tickets can be purchased by visiting PBN.com.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.