PBN announces 40 Under Forty honorees

PROVIDENCE – Forty young professionals have been chosen as the winners of Providence Business News’ 20th annual 40 Under Forty Awards program.
The honorees were selected based on their career success and involvement within their communities. Among the winners chosen for the 2024 program are those who work in the nonprofit, education, pharmaceutical, architecture, construction, manufacturing, finance, government, technology and health care sectors.
The area's top young professionals will be recognized July 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Aldrich Mansion in Warwick.
A special section highlighting each honoree will be featured in the July 19-Aug. 1 print and digital editions of PBN.
The following are the 2024 40 Under Forty honorees (listed alphabetically):
- David Almonte, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. senior manager of financial planning and analysis
- Arnaldo Almonte, Graduate Providence/Highgate Hotels managing director
- Manniche Alves, International Game Technology PLC finance director, global client services
- Kyle Anderson, Orthopedics Rhode Island Inc. vice president of finance and ambulatory surgical centers
- Valerie Ball, Blount Fine Foods Corp. vice president of human resources
- Kristen Botelho Pires, AAA Northeast vice president of total rewards, systems, and employee health and safety
- Melissa Bouchard, Fusion3 Consulting co-founder and CEO
- Kristyn Bourne, Altus Dental Insurance Co. manager of sales and business relations
- Millicent Budlong-Springer, United Way of Rhode Island Inc. director of executive administration
- Sarah Calenda, KPMG LLP director of advisory consulting, financial services regulatory and compliance risk
- Shana DeFelice, Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island programs and mission impact director
- Katie Delehanty, Customer First Corp. co-founder, co-CEO and senior program manager
- James A. Diossa, R.I. general treasurer
- Victoria Ellis, Bally’s Corp. vice president and corporate controller
- Matthew Fannon, Johnson & Wales University director of sustainability and resource management
- Aimee Fennessey, The Washington Trust Co. vice president of internal audit
- Alex Finkelman, The Egis Group president
- Daniel Fitzgerald, American Lung Association director of advocacy
- Stephanie Friedel, Duffy & Sweeney Ltd. senior associate
- Will Galloway, Shawmut Design and Construction senior project manager
- Gian Gentile, SecurityRI.com CEO
- Maya Geraldo, Community College of Rhode Island manager of academic and faculty initiatives
- Jeffrey Heath, Portsmouth High School principal
- Nadine Hewamudalige, The Providence Community Health Centers Inc. vice president and chief medical officer
- Steve Iannazzi, Cox Communications Inc. director of government affairs
- Raymond Iannuccillo, Daiichi Sankyo Inc. senior medical science liaison
- Sarah Iwanski, The Preservation Society of Newport County director of institutional advancement
- Andrew Kettle, Charlestown Ambulance-Rescue Service chief
- Sarnya Kunchithapathan, Family Service of Rhode Island project director
- Kate Liberman, Trinity Repertory Company executive director
- Elizabeth McDonnell, Lightspeed HQ senior group product manager
- Michael Mineau, Partridge Snow & Hahn LLP counsel
- Miko Nino, Rhode Island College assistant vice president of adult and online education
- Michelle Pelletier, The Beacon Mutual Insurance Co. assistant vice president of marketing and communications
- Daniel Pereira, CVS Health Corp. lead director of MinuteClinic innovation and operations
- Kaleigh Perkins, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island chief operating officer
- Robert Sykes, Pare Corp. managing engineer
- Christine Wright, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island managing director of people and culture
- Dylan Zelazo, Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corp. executive director
- Mario Zuluaga, Centreville Bank associate vice president of municipal banking
Centreville Bank is the presenting sponsor of PBN’s 2024 40 Under Forty Awards program.
