PBN debuts 2023 Book of Lists at Graduate Providence

PROVIDENCE – Nearly 250 local business and nonprofit representatives gathered Thursday at the Graduate Providence to network with one another during Providence Business News’ 2023 Book of Lists Premier Event.

The event formally debuted the 36th edition of PBN’s Book of Lists, which publishes Friday as part of the Jan. 20-Feb. 2 print edition of PBN. The book features 127 lists highlighting business from various sectors, municipalities, nonprofits and top executives. As a continuing feature from the 2022 Book of Lists, the latest Book of Lists also includes executive bios, highlighting top local business officials from around Rhode Island and Bristol County, Mass.

Also within the book, PBN selected 10 individuals as its “Most Influential People,” who all left their marks on the local business community over the past year, marks that were mostly positive, but sometimes controversial.

The 10 Most Influential People in the 2023 Book of Lists are:

Dr. Utpala Bandy , R.I. Department of Health interim director

, R.I. Department of Health interim director Christian Cowan , University of Rhode Island Research Foundation executive director

, University of Rhode Island Research Foundation executive director Robert C. Davis , former I-195 Redevelopment District Commission chairman

, former I-195 Redevelopment District Commission chairman Karen S. Lynch , CVS Health Corp. CEO and president

, CVS Health Corp. CEO and president Daniel J. McKee , R.I. governor

, R.I. governor Oscar Mejias , Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce CEO

, Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce CEO Peter F. Neronha , R.I. attorney general

, R.I. attorney general Christina H. Paxson , Brown University president

, Brown University president Karen A. Santilli , Crossroads Rhode Island CEO

, Crossroads Rhode Island CEO Laurie White, Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce president

Tufts Health Plan, a Point32Health Co.; CliftonLarsonAllen LLP; Gallo|Thomas Insurance Agency Inc.; Partridge Snow & Hahn LLP and R.I. Commerce Corp. were sponsors of the 2023 PBN Book of Lists Premier Event.

