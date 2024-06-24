PBN earns 4 national awards from AABP, including top newspaper

By
-
PBN EARNED four national journalism awards, including first place for general excellence, from The Alliance of Area Business Publishers’ 2024 editorial awards contest. Both cover stories above were also part of separate first place awards earned by the paper.

BATON ROUGE, La. – Providence Business News received four national journalism awards, including first place for general excellence, during The Alliance of Area Business Publishers’ 2024 editorial awards ceremony held here on June 21. PBN earned three “Gold” first-place awards among medium-sized publications for work published in 2023, including for best newspaper. Judges from the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR