PBN earns 4 national awards from AABP, including top newspaper

BATON ROUGE, La. – Providence Business News received four national journalism awards, including first place for general excellence, during The Alliance of Area Business Publishers’ 2024 editorial awards ceremony held here on June 21.
PBN earned three “Gold” first-place awards among medium-sized publications for work published in 2023, including for best newspaper.
Judges from the University of Missouri School of Journalism said PBN “consistently appeals to its readers with lively covers that use color and images well. Inside, headlines pop and writing pulls the reader in. The story selection is thoughtful and focuses on local issues. And the design is just as well done.”
It’s the third consecutive year PBN has been recognized among the top three medium-sized business publications across the nation.
PBN also earned Gold first-place awards for best investigative reporting and best recurring feature. In the former, staff writer Christopher Allen was recognized for his cover story headlined “What happened to Providence’s reparations initiative?”
Judges said the story included “powerful accountability reporting on the city’s lack of action on a plan to fund a reparations initiative despite the money being available and plans being in place. Well sourced and reported, the reporter doesn’t let the city off the hook by doggedly pursuing answers.”
PBN’s monthly Meet the Makers feature was recognized with a Gold first-place award for spotlighting “unsung heroes who help drive the economy … with an authoritative voice and outstanding choice of details. The series also demonstrates the [writers'] ability to effectively combine analysis and narrative journalism. The range of topics adds to its success, from [an evolving, 110-year-old manufacturer
], to a machine shop
to a company that recycles end-of-life fishing nets
into plastic pellets.”
PBN also received a “Silver” second-place award among medium-sized publications for best coverage of local breaking news for a package of stories covering the sudden Washington Bridge closure, including “Bridge closure impact on small businesses: ‘We’re in trouble.’ “
“When a major bridge in Rhode Island suddenly closed for emergency repairs due to potential safety issues, these reporters sprang into action so readers knew what to expect on their commute,” the judges wrote. “As the rushed closure unfolded and caused significant traffic delays, the coverage provided answers for the public: How did this happen, why did it happen so late, and who’s responsible? It also highlighted the huge economic impact the sudden closure had on small businesses. The reporting provided a complete package for readers.”
In May, PBN received five editorial awards
, including two first-place honors, at the annual Rhode Island Press Association Editorial Awards Banquet.
In March, PBN received 11 awards
from the New England Newspaper & Press Association, including five first-place honors and recognition for general excellence.
In October, for the fourth year
in a row, PBN was recognized as “Newspaper of the Year” among specialty publications by NENPA.