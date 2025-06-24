PBN earns 4 national honors from AABP, including best newspaper

OTTAWA, Ontario – For the second year in a row Providence Business News was recognized as the top business publication in its class during The Alliance of Area Business Publishers’ 2025 editorial awards ceremony held here on June 20.

PBN’s “Gold” first-place honor among medium-sized publications was one of four national awards earned for work published in 2024, including second place among publications of all sizes for its website.

Judges from the University of Missouri School of Journalism said PBN’s “editorial offerings pulled readers in with fresh local voices and engaging standing features such as ‘One Last Thing.’ Stories tackle important issues such as economic forecasts and wealth disparities. Thoughtful cover images and smart design choices like the ‘Featured Companies’ index and the lively ‘For Starters’ section create an inviting reader experience.”

It’s the fourth consecutive year PBN has been recognized among the top three medium-sized business publications across the nation.

PBN’s website was recognized for offering “a striking combination of impactful local reporting, effective use of visuals and robust listing of events. The design offers an interactive demarcation from the print edition, bringing the voices of the region’s business community to life.”

PBN also earned Silver second-place awards for best investigative reporting and best feature-story series. In the former, staff writer Christopher Allen was recognized for his cover story headlined “Windfall Woes.”

Judges said, “This well-reported story highlights the variety of local challenges to using ARPA funds. The reporter tapped into federal, state and local data sources to get specifics. The focus on local communities shows why this is relevant to readers.”

PBN contributing writer Ryan Doherty’s two-part series “A Cure for the Ills?” explored the state’s growing shortage of primary care doctors.

“Just how bad is the shortage of doctors in the region? As one of the quoted sources put it: ‘so bad that primary care providers can’t even find a primary care provider,’ ” judges noted. “This series explains how Rhode Island found itself with so few doctors and why it could take generations to solve the problem. Stories are well sourced and demonstrate just how dire the situation is.”

In March, PBN earned 11 awards from the New England Newspaper & Press Association, including six first-place honors and recognition for general excellence.

Last year, PBN also earned four national awards from AABP.

In September 2024, PBN was recognized as “Newspaper of the Year” among specialty publications by NENPA for the fifth year in a row.