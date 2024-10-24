PBN Health Care Summit: R.I.’s fragile system is now in ‘crisis’

By
-
DR. MICHAEL WAGNER, sitting at far right, CEO and preident of Care New England Health System, speaks during a panel discussion at Providence Business News' Fall Health Care Summit on Thursday. Also on the panel is, from left, John Fernandez, CEO and president of Brown University Health; Sen. Pamela Lauria, who is also a nurse practitioner; R.I Health Insurance Commissioner Cory King; and Dr. Raj Hazarika, chief medical officer for commercial products at Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, a Point32 health company. Moderating is PBN Editor Michael Mello, standing. / PBN PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI
DR. MICHAEL WAGNER, sitting at far right, CEO and preident of Care New England Health System, speaks during a panel discussion at Providence Business News' Fall Health Care Summit on Thursday. Also on the panel is, from left, John Fernandez, CEO and president of Brown University Health; Sen. Pamela Lauria, who is also a nurse practitioner; R.I Health Insurance Commissioner Cory King; and Dr. Raj Hazarika, chief medical officer for commercial products at Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, a Point32 health company. Moderating is PBN Editor Michael Mello, standing. / PBN PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI

WARWICK – Six months ago, Dr. Michael Wagner said Rhode Island’s health care was fragile. Now he says it’s in a state of crisis. Among the most pressing issues the state continues to face are lagging Medicaid reimbursement rates and a shortage of primary care physicians. “It is a crisis because we don’t have a

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

How the Fastest Growing and Most ­Innovative Companies Utilize ­Technology for Their Success

As the Managing Director of RIHub, Rhode Island’s Innovation Hub, I have the privilege of…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display