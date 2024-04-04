PBN health summit: R.I.’s system gaining strength, but much more needs to be done

PROVIDENCE – Fragile. That’s the word that comes to Dr. Michael Wagner’s mind when he thinks of Rhode Island’s health care landscape.
“As we [came] out of 2022 and out of the COVID pandemic, I think we've exposed the fragility of the health care system nationally,” Wagner, the CEO and president of Care New England Health System, said during Providence Business News’ Health Care Summit and Health Care Heroes Awards on Thursday.
The summit, held at the Providence Marriott, included a panel of industry leaders who discussed several topics related to health care, including workforce challenges, access, affordability and inequities.
While Wagner said hospitals throughout the country were distressed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rhode Island continues to face unique issues. Specifically, Wagner pointed out that Rhode Island has lower reimbursement rates compared with other states, and this has limited the ability to invest in hospitals, physician practices and infrastructure in the long term.
Amid these issues, however, Wagner says he has seen increasing financial stability within Rhode Island’s health care system. Care New England, the state's second-largest hospital group, reported an operating gain of more than $566,000 in the first quarter of 2024, up from last year’s $13.7 million loss, and Wagner says he is confident the health system will continue its upward trajectory.
Panelists also agreed improving compensation and rates is imperative to help solve ongoing staffing challenges as Sen. Pamela J. Lauria, D-Barrington, noted that doctors could make about 20%-30% more working in Massachusetts and Connecticut than in Rhode Island.
“One of our greatest weaknesses is our rates and we have been looking at that,” Lauria said, noting the R.I. Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner has reviewed Medicaid rates for behavioral health and substance issues and she expects state lawmakers to ask the same to be done for primary care.
Joan Kwiatkowski, CEO of the PACE Organization of Rhode Island, said Rhode Island has a long way to go in solving its staffing challenges, especially now that American Rescue Plan Act funds have expired. Along with this, Kwiatkowski said health care employees who exited the workforce during the “Great Resignation” have returned to the workforce, but not all of them have stuck with health care.
Kwiatkowski said she’s noticed staffing shortages in nursing homes, home care and behavioral health industries, but she emphasized that the labor issue requires a broad approach as shortages in one area can have ripple effects throughout the health care system.
“If we don't really think about a workforce solution, broadly, then I think we're missing opportunities,” Kwiatkowski said.
But amid these ongoing challenges Kwiatkowski said there are opportunities to develop Rhode Island’s health care workforce, especially at the high school level.
“….We're really poised to work with providers to develop more and more of a pipeline but there's a lot of work to be done there,” Kwiatkowski said.
In the longer term, Lauria agreed that it’s important to ensure Rhode Island’s own educational institutions are helping meet the state’s workforce needs. Lauria expects state lawmakers will be discussing establishing a state medical school, which would make that type of education more accessible for Rhode Islanders. The state only has one medical school, Brown University's Alpert Medical School.
“We need to make sure that we have a place that's affordable for Rhode Islanders to get that education,” Lauria said.
Along with this, Lauria said there are several bills focused on boosting the primary care workforce, including one that would establish a scholarship program and another that would establish 30 training sites for primary care providers.
Panelists also included Dr. Raj Hazarika, Point32 Health chief medical officer and vice president of commercial products; and Dr. Kristin Russell, Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island chief medical officer.
Also Thursday, 16 health care professionals were recognized by PBN as the 2024 Health Care Heroes. The honorees were chosen from a pool of applicants and are recognized for their work and making a difference in the health care sector in both Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts across 12 categories.
Ann Barrett, The Miriam Hospital’s director of nursing resources, was named the 2024 Career Achiever
in this year’s program. Profiles of the honorees will be published in a special section part of the April 12-25 print edition of PBN.
The other honorees recognized Thursday are:
Achievement in Health Care Prevention:
Michele Cornwell, CareLink Inc. lead wellness clinician
Health Care Administrator – Emergency Services:
Bethany Gingerella, Westerly Hospital emergency department nurse manager
Health Care Administrator – Senior Care:
Richard Gamache, Aldersbridge Communities CEO
Health Care Educator:
Kyle McInnis, Providence College School of Nursing and Health Sciences dean
Mental Health Provider/Advocate
: Julio Sabater, Sabater Laboratory for Psychological Innovations Inc. founder, owner and CEO
Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant:
Nancy Stone, Community College of Rhode Island nursing professor
Nurse:
Maria Chionchio, Children’s Friend & Service registered nurse
Kim Francis, Women & Infants Hospital chief nursing officer
Pharmacist:
Ginger Lemay, University of Rhode Island College of Pharmacy clinical professor and community pharmacy program director
Physician:
Dr. Jeffrey Dodge, Rhode Island Oral Health Foundation/Rhode Island Mission of Mercy dentist
Dr. Thomas Ollila, Lifespan Cancer Institute hematologist and oncologist
Dr. Rebecca MacDonell-Yilmaz, Lifespan Corp. site supervisor; HopeHealth pediatric hospice program director
Dr. Beata Nelken, Jenks Park Pediatrics doctor and pediatrician
Volunteer:
Wilma Smith, Local Initiatives Support Corp. Pawtucket-Central Falls Health Equity Zone resident ambassador
Entrepreneurship:
Elida Hernandez, Joy Home Care Inc. CEO and president
