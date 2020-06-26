PBN Manufacturing Awards virtual ceremony to be held June 30

PROVIDENCE – PBN’s seventh annual Manufacturing Awards virtual ceremony will be held on June 30 at 4 p.m.

The awards program will honor General Dynamics Electric Boat Vice President of Operations and Quonset Point Facility General Manager Sean Davies, as well as 15 manufacturers and organizations for excellence in the local manufacturing industry.

Davies is the recipient of the program’s 2020 Strategic Leadership Award.

Register to attend the event online here.

- Advertisement -

Other 2020 Manufacturing Awards honorees include:

Pure Haven LLC, for Excellence at a Small Manufacturer

Yushin America Inc., for Excellence at a Mid-Size Manufacturer

Igus Inc., for Excellence at a Large Manufacturer

Blount Fine Foods Corp., for Excellence at an Enterprise Manufacturer

SquadLocker Inc., for Emerging Manufacturer

Creative Conners Inc., for Product Innovation & Design

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, for Excellence in Green Manufacturing

Hitachi Cable America Inc. – High Performance Medical Solutions Division, for Excellence in Lean Manufacturing

National Marker Co., for Supply Chain Management

Cooley Group, for Excellence in Exporting

New England Institute of Technology Shipbuilding/Marine Trades and Advanced Manufacturing Institute, for Workforce Development & Productivity

Finlay Extracts & Ingredients USA Inc., for Outstanding Safety Performance

Amgen Inc., for Collaboration in Manufacturing

Tedor Pharma Inc., for Family Owned Business

John H. Chafee Center for International Business, for Manufacturing Champion

Polaris MEP is the presenting sponsor for the seventh annual PBN Manufacturing Awards. Amgen; Blum, Shapiro & Co. PC (blumshapiro); Cox Business and Gallo|Thomas Insurance Agency Inc. are the partner sponsors.