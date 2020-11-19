PBN named 2020 ‘Newspaper of the Year’ by NENPA

WOBURN, Mass. – Providence Business News on Thursday was recognized as “Newspaper of the Year” among specialty publications by the New England Newspaper and Press Association at the organization’s 2020 fall conference, held virtually over three days.

Since 2010, PBN has been recognized as either “Newspaper of the Year” or as a runner up seven times in its category, including as a “Distinguished Newspaper” last year.

In February, PBN was recognized for general excellence in both advertising and journalism, receiving first- and second-place awards respectively for specialty publications from NENPA at the 2020 New England Newspaper Convention. It was the ninth time in the last 12 years that PBN has been recognized for editorial general excellence in the annual better newspaper competition. PBN was also awarded two first-place awards, two second-place awards and two third-place awards in six separate writing categories.

The Providence Journal was the only other local publication to earn “Newspaper of the Year” honors at the fall conference. The Journal received the recognition in two categories, one for daily and the other for Sunday newspapers with circulation of more than 25,000.

