PBN named 2021 ‘Newspaper of the Year’ by NENPA

For the second year in a row, Providence Business News has been recognized as “Newspaper of the Year” among specialty publications by the New England Newspaper and Press Association.

This year’s award was announced Friday at the organization’s 2021 fall conference, held virtually over two days.

Since 2010, PBN has been recognized as either “Newspaper of the Year” or as a distinguished runner up for its print and digital publications eight times in its category.

According to NENPA, “This one-of-a-kind competition is the only distinction of its kind in the newspaper industry that is judged by audience members. New England newspaper readers are appointed to evaluate the entries from a news consumer point of view.”

In April, PBN received eight awards from the regional association, including three first-place honors, during the 2021 New England Newspaper Convention.

The Providence Journal was the only other local publication to earn “Newspaper of the Year” honors at the fall conference. The Journal’s Sunday newspaper received the recognition in the 25,000-plus circulation category. The paper’s weekday report was also recognized as a distinguished publication in the circulation category of 20,000 and above.