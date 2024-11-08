PBN summit: Does tech such as AI need more oversight in health care?

By
-
TECH TALK: Ana Novais, second from right, assistant secretary of the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services, speaks at Providence Business News’ Fall Health Care Summit during a panel discussion on the role of technology and innovation in health care, as well as about health care workforce development and education. Also on the panel are, from left, Cara Sammartino, Johnson & Wales University health science department chair and professor; Aidan Petrie, managing partner of New England Medical Innovation Center; and Linda Hurley, CEO and president of CODAC Inc.  PBN PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI
TECH TALK: Ana Novais, second from right, assistant secretary of the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services, speaks at Providence Business News’ Fall Health Care Summit during a panel discussion on the role of technology and innovation in health care, as well as about health care workforce development and education. Also on the panel are, from left, Cara Sammartino, Johnson & Wales University health science department chair and professor; Aidan Petrie, managing partner of New England Medical Innovation Center; and Linda Hurley, CEO and president of CODAC Inc.  PBN PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI

A device is in the works that can monitor when a patient administered their asthma inhaler, whether they used it at the correct time and record other environmental factors such as the humidity and pollen count. This is just a simple example of one of the many exciting technological innovations meant to help doctors track

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Redefining Higher Education: The Strategic Imperative of a Three-Year Bachelor’s Degree

For over a century, the structure of undergraduate education has remained largely unchanged—typically requiring four…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display