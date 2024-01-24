PBN summit: A soft landing for economy that’s still ‘fragile underneath’

By
-
R.I. COMMERCE SECRETARY Elizabeth M. Tanner, second from left, discusses the state's economic picture at Providence Business News' Economic Trends Summit on Wednesday morning at the Providence Marriott. Also participating in the panel discussion is, from left, William C. Tsonos, Bank Rhode Island CEO and president; Thomas Sweeney, owner and principal of Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal; Marianne Raimondo, dean of the Rhode Island College School of Business; and Kristen Adamo, president of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau. The discussion was moderated by PBN Editor Michael Mello, far right. / PBN PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI
R.I. COMMERCE SECRETARY Elizabeth M. Tanner, second from left, discusses the state's economic picture at Providence Business News' Economic Trends Summit on Wednesday morning at the Providence Marriott. Also participating in the panel discussion is, from left, William C. Tsonos, Bank Rhode Island CEO and president; Thomas Sweeney, owner and principal of Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal; Marianne Raimondo, dean of the Rhode Island College School of Business; and Kristen Adamo, president of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau. The discussion was moderated by PBN Editor Michael Mello, far right. / PBN PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI

PROVIDENCE – The likelihood of a recession, once thought inevitable, will be forestalled or fail to materialize, at least within the next 12 to 18 months, as near-term federal spending and increased debt continue to keep the economy afloat. That was the analysis presented Wednesday morning by Thomas Tzitzouris, head of fixed income research at

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display