PBN survey: Most R.I. businesses foresee recovery from pandemic within a year

Despite the economic devastation inflicted by COVID-19, Rhode Island businesspeople remain optimistic that the worst is over and their businesses can only improve in the next year, according to responses to Providence Business News’ 2020 Summer Business Survey. Nearly two-thirds of the business owners and executives who responded to the biannual survey – 63.3% –…