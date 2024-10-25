PBN tech summit ‘You can’t outsource your responsibility’ to protect customer data

By
-
TAKE CHARGE: Normand Duquette, right, senior vice president of Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc., moderates a panel discussion on strategies for controlling external risk at Providence Business News’ 2024 Cybersecurity, AI and Tech Summit at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick in Warwick on Oct. 10. Panelists from left are: Peter Reid, assistant professor of information technology at Johnson & Wales University; Rick Norberg, CEO of Vertikal6 Inc.; Brian J. Lamoureux, partner at Pannone, Lopes, Devereaux & O’Gara LLC; and Kim Keever, chief information security officer and senior vice president at Cox Communications Inc. PBN PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI
TAKE CHARGE: Normand Duquette, right, senior vice president of Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc., moderates a panel discussion on strategies for controlling external risk at Providence Business News’ 2024 Cybersecurity, AI and Tech Summit at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick in Warwick on Oct. 10. Panelists from left are: Peter Reid, assistant professor of information technology at Johnson & Wales University; Rick Norberg, CEO of Vertikal6 Inc.; Brian J. Lamoureux, partner at Pannone, Lopes, Devereaux & O’Gara LLC; and Kim Keever, chief information security officer and senior vice president at Cox Communications Inc. PBN PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI

In a global environment where criminal hacking has become an industry in itself, Peter Reid acknowledges that few businesses have the resources to hire a comprehensive cybersecurity team. And even among the limited companies that do possess this capability, there’s no sitting back when it comes to protecting the security of clients and customers, said

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Preparing for Potential Tax Changes

The upcoming 2024 election will have a major impact on tax policy, specifically provisions created…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display