PBN to host 21st Century Business Forum; Steve Forbes first guest

PROVIDENCE – Providence Business News will host the 21st Century Business Forum, a free monthly webcast featuring executives, entrepreneurs, thought leaders and business experts from around the world.

Each conversation will be hosted by Jon Gordon, best-selling author of “The Energy Bus,” “The Carpenter,” “Training Camp,” and other business titles. Guests will share their insights, ideas and experiences of success, as well as other lessons learned in their career.

The first webcast, which will be hosted on Jan. 13, will feature Steve Forbes, editor-in-chief of Forbes Media and former presidential candidate.

Other speakers that will be featured in the series include New York Times bestselling author John C. Maxell, Renee Mauborgne, co-author of Blue Ocean Strategy and Blue Ocean Shift, and Nick Saban, head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide football program. The series will continue on the second Wednesday of each month. Registration for the event is free. Click here to register for the Jan. 13 forum.

