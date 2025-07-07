PBN unveils 2025 Leaders & Achievers honorees

PROVIDENCE – Providence Business News has named 22 honorees for its 2025 Leaders & Achievers Awards program.

The individuals chosen for this year’s program – now in its seventh year – have been selected from multiple nominees based on their leadership, achievements and longstanding commitment to the business community. They are also being recognized for their community service and mentoring efforts throughout the region.

Among the industries the honorees represent are manufacturing, health care, education, nonprofit, financial services, hospitality, legal, architecture and professional sports.

The honorees will be profiled in an upcoming special section as part of PBN’s Aug. 29-Sept. 1 print and digital editions. They will also be recognized at an in-person ceremony on Aug. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Aldrich Mansion in Warwick.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at PBN.com.

The 2025 Leaders & Achievers honorees are (in alphabetical order):

Michael Andrade , The Arc of Bristol County CEO and president

, The Arc of Bristol County CEO and president Dawn Apajee , City Personnel founder and president

, City Personnel founder and president Ken Burnett , Centerville Bank senior vice president and commercial team leader

, Centerville Bank senior vice president and commercial team leader David M. Chenevert , Rhode Island Manufacturers Association executive director

, Rhode Island Manufacturers Association executive director Jason Costa , Horizon Pharmacy LLC CEO and president

, Horizon Pharmacy LLC CEO and president Rosemary A. Costigan , Community College of Rhode Island president

, Community College of Rhode Island president Carla DeStefano , Stop Wasting Abandoned Property Inc. executive director

, Stop Wasting Abandoned Property Inc. executive director Caroline Dillon , The Village Common of Rhode Island executive director

, The Village Common of Rhode Island executive director Stephen Dolinich , RISE Group Inc. manager of talent acquisition

, RISE Group Inc. manager of talent acquisition Paul V. Fontaine , Providence College senior associate vice president and chief information officer

, Providence College senior associate vice president and chief information officer Kerri Furtado , Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau director of national accounts

, Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau director of national accounts Henry “Hank” Johnson , New England Institute of Technology business management department chair

, New England Institute of Technology business management department chair Blake Laverdiere , General Dynamics Electric Boat manager of operations

, General Dynamics Electric Boat manager of operations David Peart , Rhode Island FC president

, Rhode Island FC president Tamra Ringeling , Thrive Behavioral Health chief operations officer and interim president

, Thrive Behavioral Health chief operations officer and interim president Jennifer Schanck-Bolwell , Crossroads Rhode Island chief operations officer

, Crossroads Rhode Island chief operations officer Bethany Spadaro , Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island commercial pharmacy director

, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island commercial pharmacy director Don Troppoli , Webster Bank N.A. senior managing director of regional banking, Rhode Island and Massachusetts

, Webster Bank N.A. senior managing director of regional banking, Rhode Island and Massachusetts Carol Ventura , R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp. CEO and executive director

, R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp. CEO and executive director Stephen J. White , Westerly Community Credit Union CEO and president

, Westerly Community Credit Union CEO and president Edward Wojcik , Ed Wojcik Architect Ltd. owner and principal

, Ed Wojcik Architect Ltd. owner and principal Donald Zambarano, KPMG LLP Providence office managing partner

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.