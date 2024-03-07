PBN’s 2024 Emerging Industries Summit slated for March 13

PROVIDENCE – Opportunities for investment and job growth in the state’s blue economy, renewable energy, biotechnology and other life sciences are among the topics that will be discussed during Providence Business News’ 2024 Emerging Industries Summit being held March 13 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Providence Marriott.

The event will feature a pair of panel discussions.

The first will be on the blue economy and the Ocean Tech Hub moderated by Christian Cowan, executive director of the URI Research Foundation.

Panelists include: Anthony Baro, managing principal of E2SOL; Jeanine Boyle, CEO of Inspire Environmental; Jim Owens, principal at Nautilus Defense; Marc Parlange, president of the University of Rhode Island; Stephen Piper, lead client partner, state of Rhode Island, IBM Consulting and Nishita Roy-Pope, CEO and founder of Tribe Academy.

The second panel discussion will focus on biotech and other life sciences, moderated by Providence Business News Editor Mike Mello.

Panelists include: Dr. Gaurav Choudhary, medical director of the Lifespan Cardiovascular Institute Clinical Trials Office; Justin Fallon, professor of neuroscience, psychiatry and human behavior at Brown University and co-founder of Tivorsan Pharmaceuticals and Bolden Therapeutics; Carol Malysz, executive director of RI BIO and Neil Steinberg, R.I. Life Science Hub board chairman.

