PBN’s 2nd 21st Century Business Forum webcast to take place on Feb. 10

Providence Business News will host its second “21st Century Business Forum” webcast on Feb. 10, featuring guest New York Times bestselling author John C. Maxwell.
Each webcast is hosted by Jon Gordon, author of The Energy Bus,” “The Carpenter,” “Training Camp,” and other business titles. The web series, hosted on the second Wednesday of every month, features entrepreneurs, CEOs, authors, coaches, and thought leaders as they share their insights, ideas, and experiences of success as well as lessons learned.
Click here to register for the Feb. 10 forum.
Maxwell is a speaker, coach, and leader who has sold more than 33 million books in 50 languages. He has received the Horatio Alger Award and the Mother Teresa Prize for Global Peace and Leadership from the Luminary Leadership Network.
Maxwell is the founder of The John Maxwell Co., which develops customized curriculum for businesses and consumers on leadership, The John Maxwell Team, which works trains individuals in leadership and personal development, EQUIP, a nonprofit organization that empowers Christian leaders through faith-based leadership training solutions, and the John Maxwell Leadership Foundation philanthropic organization.
Maxwell was a preacher for over 30 years before becoming a full-time speaker and writer. He often speaks to Fortune 500 company leaders, university staff and students, church members and community leaders.
