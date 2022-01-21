PC Athletic Director Driscoll to retire in June

PROVIDENCE – The longtime head of the Providence College athletic program will hang up his proverbial cleats this summer.

The Dominican Friars college announced Friday that Robert G. Driscoll Jr. will retire in June after working for 47 years in collegiate athletics, including the last 21 years as PC’s vice president and athletic director.

Driscoll, PC said, first came to the college after serving more than 14 years in the University of California Berkley’s athletics administration, including a stint as the university’s acting executive director for intercollegiate athletics and recreational sports.

Since joining PC, Driscoll helped transform the athletic community known as “Friartown,” both on the playing field and on the campus. PC said Driscoll led several construction efforts on new athletic facilities. Among them were the 2013 renovation of Schneider Arena; the 2015 construction of Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium, the men’s and women’s soccer stadium; and the $35 million Ruane Friar Development Center – a student-athlete training and recruiting facility – that was completed in August 2018. Other facility upgrades during Driscoll’s tenure included the $80 million renovation of the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, which hosts the PC men’s basketball team and hosted the 2010 and 2016 NCAA Tournament, the college said.

Regarding fundraising, PC’s athletic department, with Driscoll at the helm, has raised more than $100 million and annual donations increased by 700%, the college said.

Also, PC’s athletic accolades under Driscoll’s direction include the men’s hockey team winning the 2015 NCAA Championship and the PC men’s basketball team qualifying for the NCAA Tournament for five consecutive years, including winning the 2014 Big East Championship, PC said.

In a statement, Driscoll said he came to PC with a goal of a student-centered vision for athletics and feels he played a part in “creating a model program in college athletics with the student-athlete experience at the center of our vision.”

“I also have had the honor to work with so many talented administrators and coaches, who have been great teammates and provided wisdom and guidance to help us reach our goals,” Driscoll said. “I have a deep appreciation for the fans and donors who have supported our vision and have helped us transform our athletic department.”

PC President Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard said Friday in a statement that Driscoll has been focused on supporting the college’s student-athletes’ development both on the field and in the classroom.

“The graduation records of hundreds of PC student-athletes, as well as their record of service and commitment in the local community, are testimony to that fact,” Sicard said. “In addition, Bob has brought some of the best men’s and women’s coaches in the country to our campus, and has instilled in them his ideals and vision for our athletics program. He has been a valued member of my cabinet and is a trusted colleague to many of us in the Friar family.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.