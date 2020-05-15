PC, RIC to hold virtual commencement ceremonies this weekend

PROVIDENCE – Both Providence College and Rhode Island College will each hold virtual commencements this weekend.

The two colleges normally hold their annual commencements at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, however they have been put on hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. PC previously said it still plans to hold a formal ceremony Oct. 31, and RIC said it is currently planning for in-person celebration for the fall “when it is safe to do so.”

RIC will hold its celebration Saturday at 9 a.m. to honor the college’s 2020 class. RIC said video collages and messages from various deans will be part of the virtual commencement. Past alumni and Gov. Gina M. Raimondo are expected to address the graduates during the ceremony, RIC said.

PC’s virtual ceremony will take place Sunday at 11 a.m., which will include video messages from outgoing college president Rev. Brian J. Shanley and incoming president Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard.

Ceremonies will be found on the websites for both RIC and PC.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.