Pellegrino becomes first woman to serve as president of BayCoast Bank in its 175-year history

SWANSEA – Marie Pellegrino has been named president of BayCoast Bank, becoming the first woman to hold the role in the bank’s 175-year history, BayCoast recently announced.

Nicholas M. Christ, who previously served as CEO and president, will remain CEO and assume the additional role of chair of the board of directors, the bank said.

Pellegrino, who previously served as executive vice president and chief operating officer, oversees the bank’s operations and its subsidiaries, including BayCoast Mortgage, BayCoast Insurance, Plimoth Investment Advisors, and Priority Funding.

Pellegrino joined BayCoast in 2013 after serving as vice president and controller at Newport Federal Savings Bank and as accounting manager at People’s Credit Union in Middletown. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Providence College and is a graduate of the Massachusetts Bankers School of Financial Studies.

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Christ has been with BayCoast Bank for decades, previously holding multiple executive roles, and has overseen the bank’s growth from $200 million in total assets as Citizens-Union Savings Bank to its current $2.9 billion in total assets.

BayCoast Bank, founded in 1851 in Tiverton and now headquartered in Swansea, operates 25 branches in total, including six locations in Rhode Island.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.