Peluso appointed new chief information officer at Centreville Bank

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank has appointed Jim Peluso as its new chief information officer.

Peluso will oversee the bank’s information technology and information security departments.

“Centreville Bank is proud to have Jim join our growing team as our new chief information officer, marking an important step forward in our technology strategy,” said Jill DeShiro, bank executive vice president, chief financial officer and chief operating officer. “His leadership will be pivotal in aligning our IT capabilities with our business objectives and strengthening the infrastructure that supports our long-term growth.”

Peluso brings with him an extensive background in managing complex, large-scale technology operations, the bank said.

- Advertisement -

Most recently, he served as head of global core platform services at mutual insurance company FM Inc., where he led data centers, cloud and network operations across 43 countries, supporting more than 7,500 employees and contractors worldwide.

Before that, he held the role of director of digital engineering and global infrastructure at Hasbro Inc., where he spent eight years driving innovation and modernization across the company’s digital platforms, according to Centreville.

Peluso is also a member of the Leadership Rhode Island Phi II 2025 cohort and teaches as an adjunct professor at the Community College of Rhode Island. His past roles include serving on the advisory board at the New England Institute of Technology and mentoring with Year Up Providence.

Peluso previously served as vice president of the Barrington Little League board. Peluso is also a coach for youth sports in town, including flag football, softball and basketball.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.