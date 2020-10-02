Pen Craig Cottage in Newport sells for $2.9M

NEWPORT – The property located at 100 Harrison Ave. has sold for $2.9 million, according to Hogan Associates Friday.

The 6,289-square-foot home, known as the Pen Craig Cottage, was originally built in 1890. The home features a fireplace in nearly every room and a master bedroom wing, according to Hogan Associates.

The property spans 1.6 acres.

The sellers were represented by Lila Delman Real Estate while the buyers were represented by Hogan Associates.

- Advertisement -

The sellers were David K. and Christy N. Elwell, according to property records. The identity of the buyer was not immediately available.