Pen Craig Cottage in Newport sells for $2.9M

NEWPORT – The property located at 100 Harrison Ave. has sold for $2.9 million, according to Hogan Associates Friday.
The 6,289-square-foot home, known as the Pen Craig Cottage, was originally built in 1890. The home features a fireplace in nearly every room and a master bedroom wing, according to Hogan Associates.
The property spans 1.6 acres.
The sellers were represented by Lila Delman Real Estate while the buyers were represented by Hogan Associates.
The sellers were David K. and Christy N. Elwell, according to property records. The identity of the buyer was not immediately available.
