Pension advisory group outlines various reform options in final report

By
-
THE PENSION ADVISORY Working Group on Monday approved a 72-page report outlining various options and financial considerations for potential pension reform. Pictured is the R.I. Statehouse. / PBN FILE PHOTO/NICOLE DOTZENROD

PROVIDENCE – Full or partial cost-of-living adjustment restorations, decreased retirement ages and caps on early retirement penalties are all on the table for consideration, according to a final report approved by the Pension Advisory Working Group on Monday afternoon. The working group met to discuss and approve the report following four months of public hearings

