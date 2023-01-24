People’s Credit Union donates $10K to MLK Community Center

By
-
PEOPLE'S CREDIT UNION recently donated $10,000 to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Newport. Pictured from left are PCU CEO and President Sean Daly; Alyson Novick, community center director of development; Margie McGill, PCU chief financial officer; and Heather Strout, community center executive director. / COURTESY PEOPLE'S CREDIT UNION

MIDDLETOWN – People’s Credit Union recently donated $10,000 to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Newport, according to a news release.

The contribution was raised through the credit union’s Fill It Forward campaign, promoting hydration and reducing plastic water bottle use, the release stated.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com. 

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display