People’s Credit Union donates $10K to MLK Community Center

MIDDLETOWN – People’s Credit Union recently donated $10,000 to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Newport, according to a news release.
The contribution was raised through the credit union’s Fill It Forward campaign, promoting hydration and reducing plastic water bottle use, the release stated.
Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.
