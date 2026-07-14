People’s Credit Union hosts Aquidneck Island Robotics demonstration

MIDDLETOWN – People’s Credit Union recently hosted students from Aquidneck Island Robotics, a youth robotics organization serving students across Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, for a demonstration at the credit union’s headquarters.

The visit gave employees an opportunity to see one of the team’s competition robots, known as “Bandit,” in action while learning about the organization’s science, technology, engineering and math education and workforce development efforts.

Aquidneck Island Robotics, or AIR, is a community-based competitive robotics program open to K-12 students from public, private and home schools.

The organization provides hands-on experience in fields such as mechanical and electrical engineering, metal fabrication, 3D modeling and software development.

- Advertisement -

“People’s is honored to support the groundbreaking work of Aquidneck Island Robotics, which provides students with hands-on STEM experiences,” said Courtney Hunter, head of community development at People’s Credit Union.

AIR board member David Wheeler said the organization shares the credit union’s focus on investing in young people and community development.

The robotics team’s flagship program, Team 78 AIR STRIKE, has qualified for the FIRST Robotics Competition World Championship nearly every year since the team was founded in 2009 and is ranked among the top robotics teams internationally.

People’s Credit Union has supported the organization through sponsorships and community partnerships aimed at expanding STEM education opportunities for local students.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.