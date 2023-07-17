Peregrine Group LLC selected to develop East Providence community center

EAST PROVIDENCE – Peregrine Group LLC has been selected to develop a 62,000-square-foot community center behind the Robert Rock Senior Center on Waterman Ave., Mayor Bob L. DaSilva announced Monday.

Peregrine, which has an office in the city, was selected in July after a bidding process that involved four other firms to provide project management services, which will include the construction of a steel and masonry building consisting of an open lobby area, gymnasium, pool, theater and office space on two floors.

The center, which is expected to cost $45 million, is being partially funded by a share of the $28 million in the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“Having worked with Peregrine on the East Providence High School and Martin Middle School, we are confident [in] Peregrine … [and] their ability to guide the city through the construction and opening of the new community center,” DaSilva said.

Once complete, the new facility will operate as a community and public safety wellness center for use by youth, families, the city’s senior population and civic organizations. It will be a place where residents and members of the East Providence police and fire departments are able to collaborate on programs and events.

The center will also be a host to out-of-school learning activities and programs to improve educational outcomes citywide for K-12 students, under Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s Learn365 initiative.

“We look forward to a continued partnership with the city,” Peregrine partner Samuel Bradner said in a news release.