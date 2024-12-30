Personal data stolen from RIBridges released on dark web

Updated at 2:18 p.m.

By
-
GOV. DANIEL J. MCKEE on Monday held a press conference on the latest fallout from the cyber hack by ransomware group Brain Cipher, which resulted in the theft of the personal data of more than 650,000 individuals. /PBN SCREENSHOT

PROVIDENCE – Some information taken by hackers from the RIBridges public benefits system has been released on the dark web, according to an announcement Monday by Gov. Daniel J. McKee. During a press conference at 1:30 p.m. in the Governor’s Room at the Statehouse, McKee said his office was informed around 9 a.m. by Deloitte

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Rhode Island FC To Offer Local Businesses Top-Notch Networking Opportunities in 2025

The perfect atmosphere for entertaining clients or hosting employees, The Stadium at Tidewater Landing will…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display