PETA urges Rhode Island lawmakers to honor state bird with new license plate

PROVIDENCE. – As Hasbro Inc. prepares to relocate its operations out of Pawtucket and a proposed bill calls for the retirement of the Mr. Potato Head specialty license plate, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is advocating for a new charity license plate that honors the Rhode Island Red chicken.

PETA has requested that lawmakers consider amending the proposed bill to retire the Mr. Potato Head plate, suggesting the new Rhode Island Red design would honor a beloved state symbol while promoting a message of compassion toward animals.

In a letter sent to Reps. Brian C. Newberry and Thomas E. Noret, PETA proposed a design featuring the state bird alongside the slogan, “Love Chickens, Don’t Eat Them.”

Accompanying the correspondence was a mock-up of the proposed license plate.

PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk said it is important to recognize chickens as intelligent beings deserving compassion.

“Let’s celebrate these smart, sensitive birds by putting them on our license plates and getting them off our dinner plates,” she said. “PETA hopes state representatives will embrace a bird-friendly charity license plate that will help fund healthy, plant-powered foods for local families in need.”

