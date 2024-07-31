Peter Mello stepping down as leader of WaterFire to take job in Mass.

Updated at 6:30 p.m. on July 31.

By
-
PETER MELLO will be leaving his post as managing director and co-CEO of WaterFire Providence at the end of August./PBN Photo

PROVIDENCE – Peter Mello will be leaving his post as managing director and co-CEO of WaterFire Providence at the end of August to take a job leading an arts center in Massachusetts. Mello joined WaterFire in 2011 to co-lead the organization with Barnaby Evans, founder, executive director and co-CEO.  “The past 13 years have been

