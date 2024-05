Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced at the end of May.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

EAST PROVIDENCE – The Design Review Committee voted Thursday to recommend the Waterfront Commission begin Phase 1 of the development of the Metacomet Golf Course. According to planning documents, Phase 1 of the project would open the 9-hole public golf course to the public as early as June of this year. Later phases would require

EAST PROVIDENCE – The Design Review Committee voted Thursday to recommend the Waterfront Commission begin Phase 1 of the development of the Metacomet Golf Course.

According to planning documents, Phase 1 of the project would open the 9-hole public golf course to the public as early as June of this year. Later phases would require further commission approvals and include residential and commercial developments spanning from fall 2024 through the next five to ten years.

The project’s developer, Marshall Properties Inc., purchased the 140-acre property off of Veterans Parkway in October 2020 for $7.6 million. Despite strong resistance from neighborhood residents, Marshall Properties then earned city approval to develop the site and the golf course.

The development, which is branded as “The Met’ would include more than 800 residential units and a supermarket-anchored shopping center, according to

Renderings

released in January.

There would be around 163,000 square feet of commercial space with spaces for a coffee shop, child care center, bank and restaurant. Many shops also include a walkway that leads to an amphitheater and customers would travel in an internal rotary to access the retail spaces and apartments.

There would be nine residential buildings ranging from three to five stores and three of which are designated for “senior living.” According to the project’s fiscal impact study, Marshall Properties is expected to set aside 10% of the residential units as affordable housing.

Estimates also show the project is expected to create around 3,600 full and part-time jobs within Providence County during construction and 630 permanent jobs later on.

The full Waterfront Commission is scheduled to meet May 16 to continue public hearings on the development application.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.