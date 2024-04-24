Philanthropy Calendar, April 24, 2024

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Good laugh

A charity comedy night supporting the East Bay Food Pantry will take place Thursday, April 25, from 7-8:30 p.m. at Pivotal Brewing Co., 500 Wood St., Building 111, Bristol. The event will feature multiple stand-up comedians for a night of laughs. Tickets cost $20. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

On the lanes

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island will hold its Bowl for Kids’ Sake event on Saturday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lang’s Bowlarama Inc., 225 Niantic Ave., Cranston. The fun competitive bowling event will help support the nonprofit providing mentors to young children. Participating teams must raise $600 to bowl. For more information, visit the nonprofit’s website.

Taking the reins

The MAE Organization will hold a Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser, titled “Taking the Reins on Homelessness,” on Saturday, May 4, from 5-9 p.m., at the Wyndham Newport at the Atlantic Resort, 240 Aquidneck Ave., Middletown. The event will have pasta stations, music, a best-hat and fashion show, an auction and a live viewing of the race. Tickets cost $100 and proceeds will support the nonprofit. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Full throttle

The 15th annual Cause for Paws Car Show will be held Sunday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 171 Service Ave., Warwick. Classic custom cars, muscle cars, trucks and other vehicles will be on display. Door prizes, giveaways and raffles will also be part of the event. Attendees will also meet adoptable shelter dogs. Admission is free for the public and participant registration is $20 per vehicle. Proceeds will support the Friends of the Warwick Animal Shelter. For more information, visit AllEvents.in.

Bare necessities

Project Undercover, a local nonprofit that provides healthy needs for infants and children, will hold its “AT LAST!” fundraising event on Thursday, June 13, from 6-9 p.m. at the NYLO Providence Warwick, 400 Knight St., Warwick. The event will feature live music, food, drinks and auctions. Proceeds raised will support the organization. Tickets cost $50. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.