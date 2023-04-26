Philanthropy Calendar, April 26, 2023

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.
Dancing days
Festival Ballet Providence will host its annual gala on Thursday, May 4, starting at 6 p.m. at the botanical center at Roger Williams Park, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. The event will include live performances and appetizers will be served. Tickets start at $125 and proceeds raised will support the performing arts nonprofit. For more information, visit FestivalBalletProvidence.org.
Having confidence
A Kentucky Derby Fundraiser supporting Project Confidence will be held Saturday, May 6, from 5-8 p.m. at Brass Monkey, 800 Allens Ave., Providence. The event will have a horse race raffle and a “Best Derby Fit” contest. Tickets cost $55 and will benefit the local nonprofit that provides personal care products to underserved youths in Rhode Island. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.
Enjoying brunch
A “Bubble Brunch” fundraiser supporting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society will be held Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Theatre and Event Center, 848 Park Ave., Cranston. Tickets cost $30. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.
A spring celebration
College Visions will hold its annual Spring Celebration on Thursday, May 18, from 6-8 p.m. at the Casino at Roger Williams Park, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. The annual fundraiser supporting the educational nonprofit will have music and food in an outdoor setting. Tickets start at $25. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.
Supporting animals
The Warwick Firefighters Local 2748 will hold a charity ball in support of the Friends of the Warwick Animal Shelter on Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick, 801 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. The event will have live performances and a dinner buffet. Tickets cost $75. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.
Beating cancer
The Partnership to Reduce Cancer in Rhode Island will hold a Spring into Summer Fundraiser on Thursday, June 15, from 6-10 p.m. at the North Beach Club, 79 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett. The event will be an evening on the beach with mocktails, a buffet, live music by The Driftwoods, raffles, and silent and live auctions. Tickets cost $65 and proceeds will support the organization’s work in cancer prevention, screening and early detection, treatment and survivorship. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.
